Child-death van not registered as school bus

The Wat Srimaram childcare development centre in Phibun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat attended by Nong Kongbin, who died after being left outside, alone in a hot van for ix hours. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The van in which a 2-year-old boy died from heatstroke outside a childcare centre last week was not registered as a school bus, the provincial transport office chief said on Monday.

Land transport office chief Somsak Uppaskit said on Monday the owner of the van that took Thanakit "Nong Kongbin" Yodmanee from his home to the care centre will be fined.

A school van must be fitted with flashing lights, a fire extinguisher and a window-breaker, among other equipment, he said.

However, the van, which is owned by a soldier whose name was not disclosed, was registered with the office as a private vehicle for use by Tambon Khatoon Municipality in Phibun district, making it eligible to transport students.

The van took children to and from the Wat Srimaram childcare development centre. Nong Kongbin was trapped inside the vehicle for six hours on Tuesday, a scorching hot day, after being overlooked by the teacher in charge of looking after the children in the van. The boy died on Friday.

The boy's parents have filed complaints with police alleging negligence causing death on the part of the van driver and the teacher in charge.

The names of the driver and teacher have not been disclosed.