Man stabs nephew to death

Ka-ed Miadtiab, 74, right, is escorted by police at Prakhon Chai police station in Buri Ram. He was charged with murder for stabbing to death his nephew after a row on Sunday. (Photo by Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A 74-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing his 60-year-old nephew to death following a row in Prakhon Chai district.

Pol Col Jetsarit Phaengsrisan, the Prakhon Chai police chief, said the incident occurred on Sunday when the man, Ka-ed Miadtiab, 74, went to the house of Siri Plai-prakhon, his elder sister, at Khok Sa At village in tambon Pangku.

At the house, Mr Ka-ed laid down and turned on the television to watch a boxing match.

At about 7.30pm, Mrs Siri's son, Ruay Plaipakhon, 60, who appeared drunk, arrived home from work. He started to complain that Mr Ka-ed came to watch TV at his house almost everyday but never helped pay power bills.

Annoyed, Mr Ka-ed walked to the front of the house where the two exchanged heated arguments and had a fight.

Mrs Siri tried unsuccessfully to break up the fight. At this point, Mr Ka-ed pulled out a sharp-pointed knife and stabbed his nephew once in the right chest and another in the left rib cage, killing him on the spot.

Mr Ka-ed then went to his house to pick up some clothes before fleeing.

He was arrested on Monday morning at a cassava plantation near the village.

Mr Ka-ed said he and Ruay had always been at odds and Ruay often abused at him over various matters.

Mr Ka-ed was charged with intentional murder and carrying a weapon in public.