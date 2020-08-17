Section
Mangrove forest seized from encroachers
Thailand
General

published : 17 Aug 2020 at 18:01

writer: Post Reporters

Fertile mangrove forest. (Bangkok Post file photo)
More than 200 rai of fertile mangrove forests was seized from encroachers in Samut Songkhram on Monday, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said.

A 100-strong team comprising department inspectors, the provincial unit of the internal security operations command, the military and local administrative organisations was involved.

They took back mangrove forests which had been illegally occupied and turned into aquatic farms in Ban Ton Lam Pan in Amphawa district, department director-general Sophon Thongdee said.

A total of 205 rai of mangrove forest was sealed off as the team began the process of evicting the illegal farmers and restoring the land to its natural state. 

Damage from the encroachment was estimated at more than 24 million baht, Mr Sophon said. 

The department chief also said he instructed his deputy, Apichai Ekwanakul, and the department's regional offices to report on similar encroachments nationwide and prosecute the illegal occupants. 

His statements mirrored those of Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

Mr Varawut said forests cover 102 million rai, or 31%, of the country. The ministry had a target to increase this to 129 million rai, or 40%. 

The work would include planting more trees and rehabilitating forests in watershed areas, improving deteriorating forests and confiscating encroached forest land. 

He had ordered agencies in the ministry to file legal action against those responsible for encroaching on forest reserves, without fear of the influential figures behind the illegal occupation. 

The government, in the meantime, was expediting implementation of policy to offer land reform areas to landless farmers. 

"Stealing forest land is tantamount to destroying a shared asset of the country. Every inch of the forests belongs to the citizens," he said.

More than 200 rai of fertile mangrove forests was seized from encroachers in Samut Songkhram on Monday, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said.

