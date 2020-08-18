Woman sues after drill bit lodges in gum

A dental drill is seen clearly in an X-ray inside the mouth of Krittika Rittikhan, 34. Chakrapan Natanri

A woman who had a dentist's drill bit stuck in her gum for five years after a tooth extraction at a well-known, state-run hospital in Narathiwat is suing the permanent secretary of public health for ignoring her medical malpractice complaint.

Krittika Rittikhan, 34, announced her lawsuit on Monday as she arrived at Khon Kaen University's Faculty of Dentistry for a follow-up check, after the university agreed to surgically remove the drill bit, which was accidentally left inside Ms Krittika's gum after a wisdom tooth extraction.

Although the drill bit has been removed, Ms Krittika said her mouth still feels numb in certain places, as the lodged drill bit may have damaged some nerve endings in her oral cavity over the years.

Ms Krittika, a Roi Et native, said she had reported her suffering to Narathiwat provincial public health office. However, she said her complaint was repeatedly ignored.

"My family has discussed the problem and we agreed to approach a lawyer so we can sue the public health permanent secretary for damages stemming from my suffering," she said.

Ms Krittika added the permanent secretary should assume total responsibility for misconduct carried out by public health agencies under his supervision.

Ms Krittika said she is planning to file a complaint with the court in Nonthaburi on Aug 27 for medical malpractice, negligence of duty by state officials and violation of consumer rights.

She said she hopes that justice will prevail.