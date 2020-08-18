Section
'Boss' panel given extra week to present findings
Thailand
General

'Boss' panel given extra week to present findings

published : 18 Aug 2020 at 07:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda on Monday allowed an investigation into the police handling of the Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya case to be extended by a week.

The panel is being chaired by Pol Gen Satawat Hiranburana, one of the police chief's special advisers.

Assistant commissioner-general Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya said the panel had already submitted its findings to Pol Gen Chakthip but then found it needed more time to revisit some issues.

The punishment for police officers found to have mishandled the case would be decided by the national police chief, said Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat. Pol Gen Chakthip will then form a new panel to consider disciplinary and legal action against those officers.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Permpoon Chidchob, who signed the order approving the prosecutors' order not to indict Mr Vorayuth, said he had not yet been informed by an independent inquiry committee headed by Vicha Mahakun of a date to appear before the panel.

Pol Lt Gen Permpoon signed on behalf of the police chief not to contest the prosecution's decision.

The Vorayuth saga dominated public attention with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) spurred into action after lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet led law students from across the country to lodge a petition with the anti-graft agency asking it to look into whether prosecutors who acquitted Mr Vorayuth on all charges against him exercised their power honestly and in line with the law.

