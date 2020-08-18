Teen kills self after gunning down 2 kin

Deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said on Monday that investigation was underway on the murder in Trang province. (Police TV photo)

Trang: A 16-year-old boy is suspected by police of having shot and killed his mother and younger brother before turning the gun on himself at their home on Monday.

The bodies were discovered at a townhouse in tambon Koke Lor, Muang district, late Monday morning.

Police found three people dead with gunshot wounds in a bedroom on the second floor of the house. The bodies of the mother and her young son, 14, were discovered in a bed covered by a blanket. Her elder son, 16, died in a sitting position with a significant gunshot wound to his face and one hand holding a .38 revolver.

Police did not identify the dead family members.

According to investigators, the woman worked as the manager of a local bank branch. She had convened a meeting with staff on Monday morning but never showed up.

The staff rang her husband to inquire about her whereabouts. The husband then rang his wife's sister, who went over to the family home to check on her.

The woman's sister rang the doorbell but there was no answer. The husband and neighbours broke into the house, where they found the three bodies.

Police said the 16-year-old son appeared to have shot his mother and young brother before turning the gun on himself.

In Buri Ram, meanwhile, a 74-year-old man allegedly killed his nephew after a furious argument on Sunday night.

Ka-ed Miadtiab, 74, was later arrested near a cassava farm in tambon Pang Ku, Prakhon Chai district and police say he admitted stabbing his nephew, Ruey Plaiprakhon, 60, in a fit of rage.

Mr Ka-ed is said to have told officers he visited his elder sister's house often to watch boxing on television. When Ruey, his sister's son, returned home on Sunday and found Mr Ka-ed there he scolded his uncle for making a habit of watching TV but not helping towards the electricity bill.

The two argued and a fight ensued, during which Mr Ka-ed took out a knife and stabbed Ruey, killing him instantly. He has been charged with murder and carrying a weapon without permission.