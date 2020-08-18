Thailand logs 3 new Covid imports Tuesday

The government on Tuesday reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus, quarantined returnees from Russia and India, raising the total to 3,381.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said two of them returned from Russia on Aug 2 and were quarantined in Bangkok. Both are Thai masseuses aged 38 and 49.

They were found with the disease on their second test. One was asymptomatic and the other had a fever.

The other new case is a male restaurant worker. The 62-year-old man returned on Aug 8 on the same flight as 17 previously confirmed cases.

He was quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on his second test while suffering from diarrhoea.

The infection rates were 2.03% among 529 people from Russia and 9.68% among 3,286 from India.

Of the total cases, 3,198 recovered and 125 were at hospitals. The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 203,909 over the past 24 hours to 22.05 million and the death toll was up by 4,398 to 777,430.

The United States had the most cases at 5.61 million, up by 40,612, and the most deaths at 173,716, up by 588.

Brazil came second with 3.36 million, up by 23,038, and 108,654 deaths, up by 775. India ranked third with 2.70 million cases, up by 54,288, and 51,925 deaths, up by 880.