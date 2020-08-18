Army 'sorry' for calling dead military cadet up for the draft

The family of military cadet Pakapong Tanyakan at the Medical Council of Thailand in Nonthaburi province in August 2018, when they filed a complaint about the autopsy report on their son. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The army has apologised for sending a conscription notice to a military cadet who died in unusual circumstances three years ago, during his first year at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School.

Army spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree on Tuesday apologised for the hurt caused to the feelings of the young man's family. He blamed an outdated database for the embarrassing mistake.

A military recruiting officer in Chon Buri province sent the family a letter dated Aug 11 and addressed to Pakapong Tanyakan, saying he failed to turn up for the draft call this year as required, and setting a deadline of Aug 31 for him to report. It also outlined relevant criminal punishment.

Pakapong's mother, Sukanya Tanyakan, posted the military notice in her Facebook account on Monday.

"The army apologises for what happened and the hurt to their feelings. The fact is, the military registration system has not been connected to the civil registration system," Col Winthai said.

Media quoted Pichet Tanyakan, father of the late cadet, as saying the incident hurt the feelings of all the family. They had still not received clear information about Pakapong's death, only a death certificate attributing it to sudden cardiac arrest.

The first-year cadet died on Oct 17, 2017, a day after he returned to the school after a short break.

The Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School provided a death certificate stating he died of sudden cardiac arrest. The family suspect he died as a result of injuries caused by violent abuse after he returned to the academy.

The family lashed out at the armed forces. They sought a police investigation, which concluded he died from injuries received months before his death.