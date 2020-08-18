Ex-Democrat MP named new government spokesman

Anucha Burapachaisri is appointed new government spokesman, replacing Narumon Pinyosinwat who has been made deputy labour minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

The cabinet has appointed a former deputy secretary-general of the Democrat Party the new government spokesman, replacing Narumon Pinyosinwat who has been made deputy labour minister in the cabinet reshuffle.

Anucha Burapachaisri, 53, served as secretary to Education Minister Nathapol Teepsuwan since October last year. Mr Nathapol left the Democrat Party to join the Palang Pracharath Party before the 2019 election.

Mr Anucha entered politics 13 years agao, when he ran in the 2007 election for the House of Representatives under the Democrat Party banner. He was elected a Bangkok MP in the same team as Korn Chatikavanij and Somkiat Chanthavanich and was re-elected in 2011.

In the 2019 election, he ran for a House seat in Bangkok's Constituency 4 in Khlong Toey, Watthana Nakhon district, but did not win. He later resigned from the Democrat Party to join PPRP and became Mr Nathapol's secretary.

Mr Anucha holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Adelaide, Australia, a master's degree in business administration from Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration or Chulalongkorn University, and a master's degree in science from the University of Leeds, England.

He was managing director of Metro Engineering and Machinery Co Ltd, a civil engineering, mining and construction machinery firm, for over 20 years before entering politics.