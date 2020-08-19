Motorcycle, pickup collide, 2 killed

Police and rescue workers at the scene of the crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck on Mancha Khiri-Phra Yuen road in Mancha Khiri district, Khon Kaen province, early Wednesday. Two men on the motorcycle were killed. (Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri)

KHON KAEN: Two Myanmar migrant workers were killed when their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Mancha Khiri district early on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred about 12.15am near an intersection on Mancha Khiri-Phra Yuen road near Pa Phu village, Pol Capt Viroj Kowinthasud of Mancha Khiri police station, said.

Wapi Khaeso, 46, the pickup driver, told police a motorycle coming towards him veered over the centre line and crashed into his vehicle. He lost control of the pickup, which hit a roadside power pole. Mr Wapi sustained a deep cut to his head.

The motorcycle driver and pillion rider were killed. The two men were said to be Myanmar migrants who worked at a slaughterhouse in tambon Kudkhao, Mancha Khiri district.

Police were investigating.