Motorcycle, pickup collide, 2 killed
published : 19 Aug 2020 at 11:22
writer: Chakrapan Nathanri
KHON KAEN: Two Myanmar migrant workers were killed when their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Mancha Khiri district early on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred about 12.15am near an intersection on Mancha Khiri-Phra Yuen road near Pa Phu village, Pol Capt Viroj Kowinthasud of Mancha Khiri police station, said.
Wapi Khaeso, 46, the pickup driver, told police a motorycle coming towards him veered over the centre line and crashed into his vehicle. He lost control of the pickup, which hit a roadside power pole. Mr Wapi sustained a deep cut to his head.
The motorcycle driver and pillion rider were killed. The two men were said to be Myanmar migrants who worked at a slaughterhouse in tambon Kudkhao, Mancha Khiri district.
Police were investigating.
- Keywords
- motorcycle
- pickup
- crash
- accident