Two new Covid cases confirmed after completing quarantine

Returnees are directed to an exit at Suvarnabhumi airport to board a bus to alternative state quarantine facilities on Friday. Thailand found two new cases who completed quarantine at state facilities, officials said on Wednesday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thailand has found evidence of two new coronavirus infections in Thai women after they completed 14-day state quarantine following their return from overseas.

Disease Control Department director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai told a press conference on Wednesday that the two new cases were women who completed quarantine at state facilities and returned to their homes in Thailand.

The first case was a 34-year-old woman from the United Arab Emirates, who arrived in Thailand on June 2 and returned home to Chaiyaphum after finishing the quarantine scheme. She tested positive for a non-transmissible form of the novel coronavirus at Ramathibodi Hospital on Tuesday as she planned to go overseas.

The second patient was a 35-year-old woman who arrived in Thailand from the UAE on June 24 and tested negative twice during her quarantine before returning to her home in Loei.

The woman travelled by car to Bangkok on Sunday and tested positive at the hospital on Tuesday in a mandatory check prior to travelling overseas for work.

Dr Suwannachai said the two patients are being treated at Ramathibodi and the chances that they had transmitted the disease to others in Thailand were limited based on epidemiological theory.

The new contractions contributed to sending the stock market down more than 1% on Wednesday.