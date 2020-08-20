Soft skills the key to success, forum told

Andersen: Onus is on teachers

Soft skills, such as the ability to cooperate with others, are more important than academic skills for 21st-century students to succeed in life and work, an expert told an education webinar on Wednesday.

Janita Andersen, director of international higher education at FranklinCovey Education, told the event held by Thailand-based PacRim Education that the 21st century was a rapidly changing era, in which many people, especially educators and students, faced unprecedented challenges to adapt.

"To succeed in the unpredictable world of today, soft skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving skills, leadership and collaboration are important as much or more than hard skills," she said. "These qualities are important for life-long learning and need to be fostered and learnt, and the main actor who can do this is the teacher."

The FranklinCovey Education is a US-based coaching institute on human behavioural change and competitiveness enhancement.

Ms Anderson said great teachers were those who empowered students to direct their own learning, not those who controlled and directed the process. "Moreover, they must believe that everyone can be a leader and has their own unique genius," she said.

She said teachers were responsible for imbuing in their students principles, integrity and ethics because those qualities would help them "reach their goals and live a successful life, not just help them achieve academically".

"When the future is unpredictable, a great way to prepare your students for the unknown is to equip them with crucial life skills that will allow them to fly in any storm," she said.

Ms Anderson also suggested "seven habits" that educators, administrators, and parents should adopt to optimise students' self-confidence and interpersonal skills, elevate their achievements and reduce disciplinary problems.

The seven habits were being proactive; having a mission in life, prioritising; thinking with a win-win mindset; having good communication skills; being collaborative and always developing and strengthening oneself in terms of the body and mind.

The suggestion was based on Sean Covey's best-selling eBook, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens, based on his father Stephen's self-help book The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.