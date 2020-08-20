Seven new Covid-19 cases among returnees

Disease control officials disinfect returnees and their luggage before they are taken to to quarantine, at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (File photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Thursday reported seven new cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined returnees from Egypt, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, raising the total to 3,389.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one case each came from Egypt and Hong Kong.

The patient from Egypt was a Thai woman student, 21, who arrived on Aug 17 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She tested positive the same day.

The ptient from Hong Kong was a male tourist, 33, who had travelled to the Chinese territory in February. He arrived back on Aug 15, was quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on Aug 18.

Two new cases from Singapore were male workers, both aged 51. They arrived on Aug 7 on the same flight with a previously confirmed case and were quarantined in Chon Buri. Their infections were confirmed by their second test.

Three new cases from the UAE were male workers aged 28, 38 and 46. They arrived on Aug 7 and were quarantined in Bangkok. They were found with the disease on the second test on Aug 18.

All the new cases were asymptomatic. Infection rates were 11.73% among people coming from Egypt, 0.22% from Hong Kong, 2.43% from Singapore and 6.86% from the UAE, the CCSA said.

Of total cases, 3,218 recovered including 19 discharged over the past 24 hours and 113 patients were at hospitals. The death toll had been stopped at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 272,313 in 24 hours to 22.58 million. The death toll went up by 6,649 to 791,002. The United States had the most cases at 5.70 million, up by 44,957, and the most deaths at 176,337, up by 1,263.

Brazil ranked second with 3.46 million cases, up by 48,541, and 11,189 deaths, up by 1,170. India came third with 2.83 million, up by 69,196, and 53,994 deaths, up by 980.