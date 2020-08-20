Residents flee as 3-storey apartment building subsides

Dust spews from the three-story apartment building as it subsides without warning in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Wednesday evening. (Screenshot from INN News)

SAMUT SAKHON: A three-storey apartment building subsided without warning in Muang district on Wednesday evening, sending startled residents fleeing for safety.

The building is in soi Seree Factory in tambon Phanthai Norasing.

It collapsed about 7pm. No casualties were reported.

The building has 10 rooms on each of the three floors. Twenty-nine rooms were rented out and accommodated about 50 people.

Most residents were factory workers and many were in their rooms at the time, media reported.

Surveillance camera footage showed the building suddenly subsiding a short way into the ground in a cloud of dust and falling rubble. It was left leaning slightly backwards. The first-floor pillars at the front of the building were severed at the top.

The building remained standing and the alarmed residents were all able to exit the premises unscathed

However, some had to break their way out of their rooms because the doors were jammed shut or blocked. They said the room walls and ceilings were all cracked.

Building owner Yiam Kamlim, 67, said it was built five years ago. The piles went 21 metres into the ground. Her tenants would be accommodated at a new apartment building that stood on 30-metre-deep piles, she said.

Local officials cordoned off the damaged building, which was closed to the public, pending a full investigation.