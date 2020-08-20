Infected Malaysian's girlfriend cleared of Covid-19 disease

Dr Chatuchai Maneerat, public health chief of Chiang Mai, briefs the media on the case of the Malaysian man and his girlfriend, on Thursday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: The Thai girlfriend of a Malaysian man found infected with Covid-19 on his return to Malaysia has been released from quarantine after she tested negative at the end of the surveillance process.

The provincial public health chief, Dr Chatuchai Maneerat, made the announcement on Thursday.

He said the woman's 14-day quarantine period ended on Wednesday, and her second test showed she was free of the disease.

"She is considered to be safe," he said. She was in close contact with the man, but had stricly followed disease control measures.

"She always wore a face mask. Doctors allowed her to return home," he said.

He said Chiang Mai had been free of community Covid-19 infection for 96 days.

The 36-year-old woman is a native of Lop Buri province. She reportedly stayed with the 46-year-old Malaysian visitor at his condominium in Wang Thonglang district. After his departure, she went to Chiang Mai.

The Malaysian man had frequently visited Thailand. His last visit was in March, according to Immigration. Health officials said he spent most of his time in his condominium during the visit.

He returned to Malaysia on Aug 5 and tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 15 during quarantine.