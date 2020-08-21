Section
Student protesters shun House panel meeting
Thailand
General

published : 21 Aug 2020 at 16:10

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

The House panel set up to hear the views of student protesters and report on their rallies convenes its first meeting on July 31. The panel was given 45 days to complete its work and submit its findings to the House. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)
No representatives of students who took part in recent anti-government rallies showed up at a House panel meeting called on Friday to hear their opinions.

The ad hoc House committee, chaired by Bhumjaithai Party MP Paradorn Prissananantakul, met to hear opinions from representatives of university and high school students and other members of the public who took part in recent rallies.

Academic Anusorn Unnano was among those invited to give his views.

The committee met for the first time on July 31 to appoint executives and set a timetable to submit its report  to parliament.

The meeting on Friday began at 10.30am. No representatives of the protesting students attended. Nor did anyone else appear to give their views.

A House panel official said he had sent a verbal invitation to the students to send representatives, via the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights centre. The centre had replied that it had no intention to submitting any opinions. As a result, the panel did not send a formal letter of invitation, the official said.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Paradorn said that having inspected several pro-democracy rallies the ommittee would submit its rconclusions to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai on Aug 26.

Its report would be put on the House agenda during the current parliament session.

