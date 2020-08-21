Storm warning issued until Sunday

Owners lead their cows to higher ground as water from the Yom and Pee rivers overflowed their banks in Chiang Muan district of Phayao on Friday. (Photo by Saiaroon Pinaduang)

A storm alert has been issued for 40 provinces through the weekend as cloud formations signal a rain pattern in the northern and northeastern regions.

“Heavy rain can be expected in some provinces in the North and Northeast,” forecaster Ek-anong Kienthong said on Friday.

An active monsoon trough lies across the North and the upper Northeast while the southwest monsoon prevails across the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, according to the Meteorological Department website.

Rain pounded Phayao and Khon Kaen on Friday, causing floods in some areas of the two provinces.

One of the worst affected districts in Phayao was Chiang Muan, where residents were moving to higher ground due to sharply rising water levels from the Yom and Pee rivers passing through the district.

Tambon Chiang Muan mayor Prasit Samak said the rivers could overflow at any time and flat-bottomed boats were on standby to help people stuck in flooded villages.

Mancha Khiri district in Khon Kaen was also flooded after hours of downpours that cut off some villages as a road from the district was seriously damaged.