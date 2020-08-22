Contacts of virus cases get all-clear

All close contacts of two Thai returnees who were previously infected with the Covid-19 have tested negative for the virus, according the Public Health Ministry's Department of Disease Control.

The department's disease investigation teams conducted contact tracing and identified 38 people as potentially at risk. They were given standard RT-PCR tests and the results came back negative.

Both of the returnees, a 34-year-old woman in Chaiyaphum and a 35-year-old woman in Loei, arrived from the United Arab Emirates, took Covid-19 tests and completed their mandatory 14-day state quarantine on their return home.

However, when they took a new test this month to get a Covid-19 health certificate to fly abroad, the results confirmed they were previously infected.

The department insisted that its officials have been following disease-control protocols to keep infections at bay.

The two cases have prompted the Interior Ministry to order provincial authorities to closely monitor returnees and follow the disease control measures if any of them has symptoms associated with Covid-19.

One new coronavirus case was reported on Friday, a man who returned from Singapore.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the 56-year-old Thai arrived from Singapore on Aug 7 and was in quarantine in Chon Buri.

The second test, on Tuesday, had come back positive, although he did not show any symptoms of infection.

The new case took the tally to 3,390.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said although the death toll from the disease had remained at 58 since June 2, there was still a chance there would be more deaths from the virus in Thailand.

"In reality, we cannot keep fatalities at zero forever," he added.

The spokesman confirmed that the CCSA will recommend that cabinet extend the state of emergency for another month after the present period ends on Aug 31.

The extension will be on the agenda at the weekly cabinet meeting at Government House on Tuesday, he said, adding that the proposed extension is based on assessment of risks including movements of people and their behaviour.

"The enforcement doesn't affect day-to-day routines. People can see that. We continue with our livelihoods. There is no curfew. Business activities continue, but under the 'new normal'," he said.

He also said the CCSA yesterday approved a proposal allowing schools, sports stadiums, public transport system to operate normally after a one-week test run.

Under the proposal, schools open with normal-sized classes with all students required to attend classes five days a week.

For sports events, people are allowed to attend them, including going to boxing rings while public transport vehicles will no longer have to allocate empty spaces for social distancing.