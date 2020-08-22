No new Covid cases, no additional deaths

People queue to buy surgical masks at the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation's Ratchathewi branch in Bangkok on Thursday. Each box, containing 50 masks, costs 125 baht with no purchase limits. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand on Saturday reported no new coronavirus cases, leaving totals at 3,390 cases and 58 deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that of the total 3,390 cases, 3,220 have recovered, including one who was discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 112 patients remained in hospitals.

A total of 1,830 cases were reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, 744 in the South, 609 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 248,911 over the past 24 hours to 23.1 million. The death cliambed by 5,962 to 802,971.

The United States had the most cases at 5.8m, up 50,455, followed by Brazil, with 3.5m cases, up 31,391.

Thailand ranked 117th by the number of confirmed cases, said the centre.