5 imported virus cases found in Thai returnees
Thailand
General

published : 23 Aug 2020 at 13:27

writer: Post Reporters

Fifteen US diplomats, their family members and three Thai returnees are directed to buses waiting to take them to quarantine facilities after they arrived on a Hawaiian Airlines charter flight from Los Angeles via Incheon airport near Seoul on Sunday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Five more Covid-19 infections have been found in Thai nationals returning from overseas, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday. The death toll remained at 58.

The centre said one case was a 41-year-old woman who returned from India on Aug 8. Her third test while in quarantine in Bangkok came back positive.

Another woman, 45, returned from the United Kingdom on Aug 10 and was  quarantined in Chon Buri. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 after a second test on Friday. although she did not show symptoms.

Two more women, aged 26 and 29, along with a Thai man 53, tested positive on Friday. They had been in a  state quarantine facility in Chon Buri since returning from Oman on Aug 17. 

The new cases took the accumulated tally to 3,395. A total of 3,221 have recovered, including one over the last 24 hours, leaving 116 hospitalised.

