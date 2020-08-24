Section
Three killed, 9 injured in Ubon crash
Thailand
General

Three killed, 9 injured in Ubon crash

published : 24 Aug 2020 at 09:47

writer: Nila Singkiree

Emergency vehicles at the scene of the crash near Ban Tha Charoen in tambon Tha Lat on the Ubon Ratchathani-Si Sa Ket road. (Photo: Nila Singkiree)
UBON RATCHATHANI: Three workers of an air-conditioning company were killed and nine other people were injured when a van and a pickup truck collided in Warin Chamrap district of this northeastern province on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in heavy rain in the late evening near Tha Charoen village in tambon Tha Lat on the Ubon Ratchathani-Si Sa Ket road. A pickup truck heading for Ubon Ratchathani town slid across the middle line at a bend and turned sideways. blocking the road. It was subsequently rammed on the left side by an on-coming passenger van, which was heading for Si Sa Ket province.

Pol Capt Peerachai Hitarak, an investigator of Huay Khayung police station, said the pickup was loaded with workers of an air-conditioning company returning from work in Si Sa Ket.

Two workers died on the spot. They were Sommai Naloeng, 20, and Nanthawat Phitpong, 31. A third employee, Poempol Kaewkhonkaen, 30, was seriously injured. He died on the way to Warin Chamrap Hospital.

Nine other people were injured in the accident and admitted to the same hospital.

Both vehicles were wrecked.

Police were investigating.

