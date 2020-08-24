Driver caught with 140,000 meth pills

Officers search Chen Sichan's pickup truck in Sangkhla Buri, Kanchanaburi, on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A pickup driver was arrested with 140,000 methamphetamine pills in his possession at a checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district on Sunday.

Police said the arrest was made after a Toyota Vigo pickup was stopped for a search at the Nam Kerk checkpoint, manned by military and police personnel, in tambon Nong Lu. The pickup was heading for Sangkhlaburi town along the road from the Three Pagodas border pass.

A search uncovered 70 packages hidden in various parts of the pickup. They contained 140,000 meth pills in total. A small amount of crystal meth was also found in the vehicle.

The driver, Chen Sichan, 49, was arrested.

Mr Chen allegedly said he picked up the drugs from a man near the Three Pagodas border pass on Sunday morning. He was to be paid 50,000 baht after completing delivery of the drugs to a person waiting at a petrol station in Kanchanaburi town.