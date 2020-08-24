Mekong river steadily rising

The water level of the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom continued to rise on Monday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: The water level in the Mekong river is rising steadily and people living along its banks at this northeastern border province have been advised to take precautions against possible overflowing.

On Monday morning, water in the Mekong river was about 9 metres high, 4m below the spill-over level of 13m. The level is rising at 20-30 centimetres per day.

Provincial authorities have warned people living along the Mekhong river bank in Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen, Muang and That Phanom districts, as well as along four main streams emptying into the Mekong, to move their belongings and animals to higher grounds if heavy rain persists.

Farmers raising fish in baskets in the Mekong river and its tributaries have been told to watch for sudden deaths of the fish due to the change in water conditions and damage caused to the baskets by the strong current, to minimise losses.