Yom River surge entering Phichit

The floodwater level in Wieng Sa district of Nan was dropping on Monday, after the Yom River overflowed its banks during the weekend. (Photo: Nan public relations office Facebook)

Irrigation officials in Phichit have begun flood mitigation procedures as the runoff-surge in the rain-swollen Yom River moves downstream into the province.

Provincial irrigation office chief Amnart Inthawongkaew said on Monday that sluice gates were being opened to feed water into all canals as the level of the Yom continued to rise.

The flood is moving downstream from Sukhothai and Phitsanulok into Phichit, boosted by regular downpours in the upper northern region since last week.

On Sunday, the river overflowed its banks in Sukhothai's Muang district around dawn. Rudely awoken residents scrambled to move their belongings to safe places. "It was scary because the current was very strong," Chalao Saengklom of Moo 1 said.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said on Monday that flooding was reported in 553 villages in 10 northern provinces. Phrae and Nan were the worst affected.

In Nan, the floodwater level in Wieng Sa district was dropping on Monday after the Yom River burst its banks over the weekend.



