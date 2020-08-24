Addict burns down parents' house

์Neighbours watch helplessly as fire destroys the house of Nathawat Khamnadee's parents in That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom on Monday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Police were looking for a known drug addict who neighbours said deliberately started the fire that burned down his parents' house in That Phanom district.

Pol Lt Col Somporn Waisaen, an investigator at Lak Sila police station, identified the man as Nathawat Khamnadee, 23.

Police investigators learned from neighbours and local leaders that Mr Nathawat was a drug addict. His mother, Mrs Uporn, 55, recently went to stay with her daughter in Bangkok because she could no longer stand living with her drug-using son.

Mr Nathawat was left alone in their house at Ban Manyon in tambon Saen Phan. His father died about 10 years ago.

On Sunday afternoon, Mr Nathawat called his mother on the phone, asking for money. She turned down his request. He went berserk, set fire to the two-storey house, and then fled, neighbours said.

Fire engines and crews were despatched to the scene, but the house was already well alight and it burned down.

Chamnong Kaewbuarapa, 63, an assistant to the kamnan of tambon Saen Phan, said Mr Nathawat had been arrested many times for drug offences. He was sent to a drug rehabilitation centre after he was last released from prison, but that did not work.

Mr Nathawat remained addicted and continued to cause problems, he added.

Police were looking for Mr Nathawat.



