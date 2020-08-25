Huge drug haul in Kanchanaburi

Drug suppression officials remove packs of crystal methamphetamine, ketamine and heroin from a lorry intercepted at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi's Thong Pha Phum district on Monday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A large number of drugs were seized at a joint police-military checkpoint in Thong Pha Phum district on Monday.

The seizure was made after a 12-wheel articulated lorry sped through the checkpoint at the Thong Pha Phum three-way junction at Moo 2 in tambon Tha Khanun.

Authorities manning the checkpoint gave chase and intercepted the lorry at an exit road to Ong Thi village. The vehicle was brought back to the checkpoint for a search.

A large number of drugs were found hidden in a false compartment in the floor of the lorry. The seizure included 1,385 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, 500kg of ketamine and 77kg of heroin.

Sakchai Kaerod, 59, the lorry driver, was detained for legal action.

Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, the national police chief, was scheduled to hold a media briefing on the huge drug seizure on Tuesday afternoon.



