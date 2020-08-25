Human bones found in Buri Ram field

Police and villagers search the rice field in Prakhon Chai district, Buri Ram, where human bones were found on Tuesday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: Human bones were founded scattered in a rice field in Prakhon Chai district on Tuesday and were believed to be the remains of a man who was reported missing last month.

The bones were found by village chief Sompong Khao-ngam when he was spreading fertiliser over his rice crop near Ban Si Thawon.

He informed police and a team led by Pol Col Jetsarit Paengsrisan, accompanied by a doctor from the district hospital and rescuers, hurried to the scene.

They found human bones at 10 places in the field. The remains included teeth, a skull and leg and arm bones. There was no flesh on the bones, which appeared to have been gnawed by dogs.

The tattered remains of a pair of shorts and a dog collar were also found in the field.

The bones were thought to be the remains of Sin Deeporam, 49, of Si Thawon village, who has been missing for about a month. His disappearance was reported earlier to Prakhon Chai police. Relatives confirmed that the torn shorts were probably his.

The police sent the bones to the district hospital for examination.

The missing man's nephew, Jit Sriprasit, 43, said Sin lived with his mother, Mrs Rian, 87. He went missing while she was away practising dharma at Wat Pa Chumthong in Muang district.