200kg ganja seized, 2 arrested

Slabs of dried marijuana, 200 kilogrammes in total, on display for the media at Border Patrol Police Company 235 in That Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom province. The drug, smuggled from Laos, was seized on Monday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Border patrol police intercepted two pickup trucks in That Phanom district on Monday night and seized 200 kilogrammes of dried marijuana. Two men were arrested.

The two vehicles, a Mitsubishi Triton and an Isuzu Dmax, were driven by Pirawat Pankhot, 21, and Thepsathit Sukhampha, 30, both from Mukdahan province.

They were stopped by police from Border Patrol Police Company 235 in tambon Lak Sila on a road to That Phanom district.

The action followed a tip-off that marijuana would be smuggled by long-tail boats across the Mekong river from Laos to an area in tambon Don Nang Hong. From there it would be delivered by pickup to That Phanom district.

A search of the vehicles found 200 compressed slabs of dried marijuana, each weighing 1 kilogramme, stuffed in five bags.

The two drivers were detained for legal action.