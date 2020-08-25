Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PM: Facebook must respect Thai law
Thailand
General

PM: Facebook must respect Thai law

published : 25 Aug 2020 at 17:27

writer: Online reporters and Mongkol Bangprapa

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha answers reporters' questions while in Rayong about Facebook's threat of legal action against his government's demand it restrict access to content illegal under Thai law. (Screenshot from Government House Facebook page)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha answers reporters' questions while in Rayong about Facebook's threat of legal action against his government's demand it restrict access to content illegal under Thai law. (Screenshot from Government House Facebook page)

RAYONG: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his ministers stood firm on Tuesday in demanding that Facebook respect Thai law when the government asks it to restrict access to certain accounts.

In response to Facebook's threat to take legal action against the government's demand that it restrict access to content that offended the royal institution, Prime Minister Prayut said all parties must observe the laws  of Thailand.

He referred to the Royalist Marketplace page on Facebook, and named "Somsak and Pavin" as the people behind the site. This was an apparent reference to Somsak Jeamteerasakul, a former Thammasat lecturer living in self-exile in France after fleeing lese majeste charges in Thailand, and Pavin Chatchavalpongpun, a university academic working in Japan.

"You know who and where these people are. Do they take responsibility for the damage to our country? No matter what happens in Thailand, they are not affected at all. The trouble is in Thailand," Gen Prayut said during a visit to Rayong.

"All actions against offending pages comply with Thai law. I do not use any dictatorial power that I no longer have to close them. These actions are based on court orders. We confirm that we are acting in accordance with Thai law," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the government could use Thai law to correct any posts that violated the law.

"Freedom under international laws is another matter. Whether it can apply to what happens in Thailand depends on the quality of the websites concerned, whether they present what is beneficial to Thai people and society or not. Otherwise, they cause problems," he said.

"Whatever violates Thai law is not right. Whenever there is wrongdoing in Thailand, we seek cooperation from Facebook Thailand, and it always cooperates," Mr Don said.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said his ministry had forwarded court orders seeking the removal of illegal posts within 15 days.

"We do not ignore violations of the law. This is the first time we are taking action against the owner of a platform that does not comply with the orders of a Thai court."

"If they do not respond, we will take action against the platform.... We are acting in accordance with law. We are not abusing any party, because all actions are based on court orders... Actions respond to court orders. It applies to all platforms, not only Facebook," he said.

Facebook removed some posts on Mr Pavin's group page because a court found them illegal, and consequently the ministry did not take legal action against Facebook, Mr Buddhipongse said. He did not explain further.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Appeal Court increases jail term for ex-Chulalongkorn academic

The Appeal Court has increased the maximum jail term for a former chairman of Chulalongkorn University’s savings cooperative from 20 to 50 years for a lottery investment fraud that cost members hundreds of millions of baht.

18:31
Thailand

Activist Arnon arrested again over rally calling for reform of monarchy

Police said they had arrested human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa for a third time this month on Tuesday, to charge him for sedition over his role in a political rally where calls were made for reforms to the country's powerful monarchy. “The police brought Mr Arnon to the station to read him the charges for his protests on Aug 10, and will question him before bringing him to court to file for detention,” Police Lieutenant General Amphol Buarabporn told Reuters.

17:58
Thailand

No retreat

The prime minister sets up a confrontation with social media giant Facebook, demanding that it comply with Thai law when asked to restrict access to content offensive to the monarchy.

17:27