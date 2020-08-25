Court approves new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion

Section
Thailand
General

published : 25 Aug 2020 at 19:11

writer: Online Reporters

Police escort Vorayuth Yoovidhya in Bangkok after his hit-and-run case on Sept 3, 2012. (Bangkok Post file photo)
The Bangkok South Criminal Court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for three charges against Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss’’ Yoovidhya based on new evidence in a fatal hit-and-case in 2012.

The three charges were reckless driving causing death, failing to help a victim after a crash and cocaine abuse.

Pol Capt Pichapai Srikhamkhwan, deputy investigation chief at Thong Lor police station, on Tuesday asked the court to issue the warrant for the arrest of Mr Vorayuth based on new evidence — testimony given by experts and examination of cocaine use, Thai media reported.

The arrest warrant for this has a statute of limitations for 15 years.

Earlier, a deputy attorney-general and an acting police chief decided not to arraign him on the charge of reckless driving causing death.

The decision sparked a public outcry and led to a reinvestigation into the case.

Mr Vorayuth,  35, also known as Boss, was wanted on manslaughter charges over the hit-and-run death of Pol Snr Sg Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 47, in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012

He delayed hearing charges seven times. It was not until April 27, 2017, that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.

He fled on a private plane two days before he was due to face the charges.

COMMENT (6)
