Terrified passengers flee racing bus
Thailand
General

Terrified passengers flee racing bus

published : 26 Aug 2020 at 13:12

writer: Online Reporters

Commuters rush from the Route 1 bus when it stops at a traffic light after a dangerous race with another bus along Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok, on Tuesday morning. (Screenshot from TV Channel 3)
Commuters rush from the Route 1 bus when it stops at a traffic light after a dangerous race with another bus along Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok, on Tuesday morning. (Screenshot from TV Channel 3)

Terrified passengers were seen fleeing a Bangkok bus after the driver zig-zagged across the road in a race with a rival to get more fares at the next stop.

A video posted on social media showed a privately run bus on Route 1 dangerously tailgating and trying to overtake another bus serving the same route. 

 

The video was taken on Charoen Krung Road about 5am on Tuesday.

The two buses are seen racing along the road. The rear bus is seen nearly crashing into several other vehicles. Sometimes the driver crossed into the opposite lane for oncoming vehicles as he tried to take the lead.

When both buses stop at a traffic light, scared passengers are seen fleeing from the rear bus. 

The two drivers, Ekarat Buabangsorn and Adisorn Yangsungnoen, accompanied their employer, were called into the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority later on Tuesday.

They confessed to driving in a dangerous manner.

They were each fined 1,000 baht and ordered to attend a road safety training session.

 

