Another returnee from India found infected
Thailand
General

Another returnee from India found infected

published : 26 Aug 2020 at 11:59

writer: Online Reporters

A school pupil views an exhibition of children's paintings about their Covid-19 experience, at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
A school pupil views an exhibition of children's paintings about their Covid-19 experience, at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government on Wednesday reported detecting one new case of Covid-19, a returnee from India, raising the total to 3,403.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the Thai businessman, aged 38, arrived on Aug 8 on the same flight as 21 earlier confirmed cases. He was quarantined in Bangkok and his infection was confirmed by his second test on Aug 21.

At the time, he had a fever, sore throat and a cough, was tired and had lost his sense of smell.

Of the 3,286 people who have returned from India the infection rate is 10.09%, according to the CCSA.

Of the total 3,403 cases, 3,237 haverecovered, including eight discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 108 patients remained at hospitals. The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases rose by 240,466 over the past 24 hours to 24.05 million. The death toll was up by 6,261 to 823,266. The United States had the most cases at 5.96 million, up by 40,098, and the most deaths at 182,404, up by 1,290.

Thailand ranked 140th by number of confirmed cases.

