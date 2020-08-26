Fake cosmetics seized in Hat Yai

Boxes holdng some of the illegal cosmetics seized in Hat Yai district of Songkhla. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A large quantity of illegal cosmetic products were seized in a search of a house on Withi Santi road in tambon Bang Phru of in Hat Yai district on Wednesday morning.

Police and health officials were acting on information the house was used for the production and packaging of cosmetic products for an unregistered brand.

The search was conducted by Thung Lung police and officials led by Wilaiwan Sakrin, chief of the consumer protection section of the Songkhla Public Health Office.

They seized containers with four kinds of cream for skin whitening and eradicating skin blemishes, cream jars and boxes.

The seized items, worth about 2 million baht on the street, filled 60 cardboard boxes. They were loaded on a truck and taken to Thung Lung police station for further legal proceedings.

One person was found at the house, Suthep Phetsongsi, 43. He was detained and charged with illegally producing cosmetics with an unregistered brand name.