Two killed, one injured in road accident

Rescuers use hydraulic jacks to rip open the badly-damaged pickup and get to the passengers. The pickup rear-ended a 10-wheel lorry on Highway 12 in Phitsanulok's Nakhon Thai district on Wednesday. Two people in the pickup were killed and another injured. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: Two people were killed and another left seriously injured when their pickup rear-ended a 10-wheel lorry in Nakhon Thai district on Wednesday afternoon.

Pol Lt Col Wirunopat Vorapongpakorn, a Kaeng Sopha police investigator, said the accident occurred about 1pm near the Ban Yaeng intersection on Highway 12 (Phitsanulok-Lom Sak).

The pickup was travelling uphill when it ran into the back of the lorry, which was travelling in the far left lane.

The front of the pickup was crushed in.

Rescuers used hydraulic jacks to force open the pickup doors and get the three people out. One of them was dead and the other two seriously injured, one of whom was pronounced dead on arrival at Nakhon Thai Crown Prince Hospital.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.