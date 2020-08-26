City Hall offers cash reward for abandoned car tip-off

City Hall workers and police tow a car left abandoned on a street in Chatuchak district on Wednesday. (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration photo)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is offering a cash reward for reporting abandoned vehicles in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said on Wednesday tip-offs about cars left for long periods on streets or in public places will be rewarded with half of the fine paid by the owner -- up to 5,000 baht.

If the owner cannot be traced, City Hall will post a notice on the car -- and if unclaimed after 15 days, it will be towed to a designated location pending payment of the fine. If it continues to be unclaimed, it will be auctioned off.

The BMA has already identified 526 abandoned cars, with 333 removed by the owners and the rest towed away by authorities.

The impounded vehcles will be kept at yards provided by district offices, as the BMA lacks space to store them. It has only two tow trucks for the operation.