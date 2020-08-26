Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
City Hall offers cash reward for abandoned car tip-off
Thailand
General

City Hall offers cash reward for abandoned car tip-off

published : 26 Aug 2020 at 19:15

writer: Online Reporters

City Hall workers and police tow a car left abandoned on a street in Chatuchak district on Wednesday. (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration photo)
City Hall workers and police tow a car left abandoned on a street in Chatuchak district on Wednesday. (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration photo)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is offering a cash reward for reporting abandoned vehicles in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said on Wednesday tip-offs about cars left for long periods on streets or in public places will be rewarded with half of the fine paid by the owner -- up to 5,000 baht. 

If the owner cannot be traced, City Hall will post a notice on the car -- and if unclaimed after 15 days, it will be towed to a designated location pending payment of the fine. If it continues to be unclaimed, it will be auctioned off.

The BMA has already identified 526 abandoned cars, with 333 removed by the owners and the rest towed away by authorities.

The impounded vehcles will be kept at yards provided by district offices, as the BMA lacks space to store them. It has only two tow trucks for the operation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Police seize 3.6 million meth pills

Three members of a major drug network were arrested at a house in Pathum Thani where 3.6 million methamphetamine pills were seized on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

20:05
World

'Butcher of Bosnia' personally led Srebrenica massacre, prosecutors say

THE HAGUE: Prosecutors urged UN judges on Wednesday to uphold former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic's genocide conviction, saying he personally oversaw the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

19:45
Business

Rebranding and consolidation stated as operator strategies

The tourism industry is expected to witness more consolidation as the pandemic impact lasts until the third quarter next year, say operators, while Thailand needs to rebrand itself to tap into the quality market by targeting the health and wellness segment.

19:35