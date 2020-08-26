Police seize 3.6 million meth pills

Officials prepare 3.6 million methamphetamine pills to be displayed during a press briefing on Wednesday after a drug bust in Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani on Wednesday. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Three members of a major drug network were arrested at a house in Pathum Thani where 3.6 million methamphetamine pills were seized on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Pol Maj Gen Samran Nuanma, commander of the Patrol and Special Operations Division under the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the suspects were later identified as Chalerm or Neng, Wiwat or King and Wiyada or Mam. Their surnames were withheld.

The three were arrested at the house on Lam Luk Ka Road in tambon Khu Khot of Lam Luk Ka district after police raided the house and found packages hidden inside that were ready to be shipped, he said.

The operation followed an extended investigation after the arrest of a Sai Mai drug dealer with 190,000 pills on June 5.