Ex-rebel negotiator in peace talks dies

Majid: Died in a Malaysian hospital

PATTANI: A key figure in the Pulo-DSPP, one of five organisations in the Mara Patani umbrella group of southern insurgents, who had a key role in peace talks with the government, has died in a Malaysian hospital.

Gusturi Mahkota, president of the Pulo-MKP, another insurgent organisation in Mara Patani, posted on his Facebook on Tuesday that Muhammad Ibrahim bin Abdul Majid died in a Kuala Lumpur hospital on Tuesday.

Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, spokesman for the 4th Army, yesterday confirmed Majid had died. Further details were unavailable.

According to the spokesman, Majid, 61, died of hepatitis B.

However a source working in the Deep South said he had actually died from an unspecified lung disease.

Majid played a crucial role in earlier peace talks when Gen Aksara Kerdpol led the government's negotiation team, said Maj Gen Pramote, adding that Majid no longer had any active role in peace talks after both sides changed their negotiation teams.

Majid played an important role in pushing for the so-called safety zone programme in five districts, one in Pattani, two in Yala and the two in Narathiwat, said a source.

Shortly after the safety zone initiative was implemented under an agreement reached by the Joint Working Group-Peace Dialogue Process on Southern Thailand (JWG-PDP), Majid fell ill, said the source.

Majid, who was trained in a state defence programme from Libya and spoke several languages, was widely recognised for trying to help not only members of the Pulo insurgent organisations but also all Thai nationals living in Malaysia.

The former negotiator was born in Yamukhaena, a village in Bacho district of Narathiwat.