Family calls CSD to bring politician's son to justice

The family of the 18-year-old man who died at the hands of a local politician's son who claimed he and his family could kill anyone and get away it. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The family of the 18-year-old man believed to have been murdered by a local politician's son in Maha Sarakham yesterday called on the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to step in and bring the alleged killer to justice.

The family complained that the investigation into the case launched in January last year has been stalled.

The family's lawyer, Rachapon Sirisakorn, asked the CSD to assist in the investigation into the death of Phanthakan "Chack" Korchotklang and review the case.

On Jan 19 last year, Phanthakan joined a kathin monk robe-giving ceremony in the village in tambon Bang Sakae of Phayakkhaphum Phisai district.

During the event, the teenager and his friends were involved in a brawl with a group of young men whose leader was known as Ton.

Later that evening, Ton's group were waiting for Phanthakan and his friends near the village entrance. Ton took out a handgun and fired a shot, hitting Phanthakan who died instantly.

According to the lawyer, local police wrapped up the case and charged Ton with murder. The case went to the prosecutors, only to be returned to the police in June last year, with no progress made since. The family is convinced Ton is a son of a local politician.