Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
One more coronavirus infection
Thailand
General

One more coronavirus infection

published : 27 Aug 2020 at 14:01

writer: Online Reporters

A Red Cross volunteer shows a woman how to properly put on a face mask, during a health campaign in a community near Wat Makok in Phaya Thai district on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
A Red Cross volunteer shows a woman how to properly put on a face mask, during a health campaign in a community near Wat Makok in Phaya Thai district on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Another coronavirus case has been reported, almost three weeks after the man arrived in Thailand from India.

A statement issued by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Thursday said the new patient was a 35-year-old Indian man who arrived in Thailand on Aug 8.

 A test last Friday, 14 days after he was first quarantined at a state facility, was found to be positive.

There was no explanation of the extra week.

The new case brought the total number detected in Thailand to 3,404.

Most have already recovered. The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2. 

The Covid-19 outbreak has shut down travel to Thailand but Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday the country needed to reopen the door  to tourism to rescue failing local businesses in tourist centres. 

Phuket has been selected as a model for the country to reopen tourism for foreign visitors.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Inquiry into returnee's death plunge from quarantine hotel

An investigation has begun into the death of a 39-year-old Thai man, a returnee from the Middle East, who fell from the top of a quarantine hotel near Pattaya, in Chon Buri province, on Wednesday.

14:37
Thailand

Latest

One more coronavirus infection reported - a man who had arrived from India.

14:01
Video

Yala tourism sector fighting back

Yala is trying to bring back the tourists, after its economy was hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the separatist insurgency.

13:28