One more coronavirus infection

A Red Cross volunteer shows a woman how to properly put on a face mask, during a health campaign in a community near Wat Makok in Phaya Thai district on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Another coronavirus case has been reported, almost three weeks after the man arrived in Thailand from India.

A statement issued by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Thursday said the new patient was a 35-year-old Indian man who arrived in Thailand on Aug 8.

A test last Friday, 14 days after he was first quarantined at a state facility, was found to be positive.

There was no explanation of the extra week.

The new case brought the total number detected in Thailand to 3,404.

Most have already recovered. The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2.

The Covid-19 outbreak has shut down travel to Thailand but Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday the country needed to reopen the door to tourism to rescue failing local businesses in tourist centres.

Phuket has been selected as a model for the country to reopen tourism for foreign visitors.