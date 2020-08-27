Inquiry into returnee's death plunge from quarantine hotel

A 39-year-old man, a returnee from Israel, fell to his death from a state quarantine hotel in Chon Buri on Wednesday, and an investigation has begun into the cause of his death. (Capture from NBT TV)

An investigation has begun into the death of a 39-year-old Thai man, a returnee from the Middle East, who fell from the top of a quarantine hotel near Pattaya, in Chon Buri province, on Wednesday.

Phol Phrom-ngam, 39, of Buri Ram’s Phutthaisong district, had worked as a labourer in Israel. He returned to Thailand on Tuesday and was taken to a state quarantine facility in the Pattaya area.

He fell to his death from the top of the Jomtien Palm Beach Pattaya Hotel on Wednesday afternoon, Thai media reported.

Deputy army chief Gen Nathapol Nakpanit, head of the government's committee on Covid-19 control, said on Thursday that an investigation had been launched into the cause.

The man had appeared agitated, reportedly walking from his room several times before falling to his death, Gen Nathapol said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his condolences to the man's family and instructed that proper disease control measures be followed in helping them take the man's body to his home for funeral rites

Phol arrived in Thailand from Israel on Flight 6H691 on Tuesday. He was among 168 returnees taken to the state quarantine hotel in Pattaya, Lt Gen Kongcheep said.

He fell from the hotel about 4pm on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

Siamrath Online reported that the man fell from the 16th floor rooftop about 4.30pm, landing on the third level roof. Pattaya police initially believed he took his own life. There were no signs of assault.

CCTV footage showed the man left his room on the 12th floor and then came back, but could not enter because the room was locked. He appeared upset and walked up to the 16th floor, Siamrath reported.