Thailand, Singapore in talks to ease business travel restrictions
Thailand
General

published : 27 Aug 2020 at 15:05

writer: Online Reporters

Shoppers wearing protective face masks cross Orchard Road in Singapore on Aug 17, 2020. (Reuters photo)
Shoppers wearing protective face masks cross Orchard Road in Singapore on Aug 17, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Thailand and Singapore have discussed the possibility of reopening travel for businesses as they are opening up the countries.

The Singapore Foreign Ministry said the issue of business travel easing was discussed in a video conference between Thai permanent secretary for foreign affairs Busaya Mathelin and her Singapore partner, Chee Wee Kiong, on Wednesday.

"Both permanent secretaries had productive talks on strengthening the resilience of supply chains and connectivity networks, and agreed to expedite ongoing discussions to facilitate essential business travel through a reciprocal green lane arrangement," the ministry said in a statement released after the meeting.

A green lane travel procedure is an arrangement that safeguards public health between the two countries.

Thailand is among the top investment destinations for Singaporeans in Southeast Asia. The kingdom was also a popular country for Singapore travellers. About 1 million Singapore visitors came to Thailand last year, the third largest group from Asean after Malaysia and Laos. 

Thailand is holding bubble talks with some countries, including Japan and Hong Kong, while the island state plans to open up travel with neighouring Malaysia and Indonesia.

