Abbot accused of buying sex from men
Thailand
General

published : 27 Aug 2020 at 17:39

writer: Chinnawat Singha

Reporters interview Ms Supawalak Moonlar (left), acting director of the Phitsanulok Buddhism office, over two social media clips showed the abbot of a temple in Muang district of this lower northern province with a naked man. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)
PHITSANULOK: The abbot of a temple in Muang district has been accused of buying sex services from two men after two Facebook clips went viral online.

The "Red Skull Forever" Facebook posted the two clips on Thursday with a message that a well-known monk from a temple in the North had allegedly bought sex from men. The monk served as a temple abbot and secretary to a provincial chief monk in the North.

Buddhist monks vow to live in celibacy.

The name of the temple where the accused monk served as the abbot was mentioned in the clips.

The first clip showed the monk walk into a room, sit down on a bed and become engrossed in a tablet. Two men follow him into the room and one of them is seen taking off his pants.

The second clip showed the monk lying naked on the bed in a room with two men, one of whom is naked. The monk hands out cash to the two men.

Local reporters on Thursday went to the Phitsanulok provincial Buddhism office to ask about the incident. They earlier went to Wat Chan Tawantok and found the temple was quiet.

Ms Supawalak Moonlar, acting director of the provincial Buddhism office, said she had just seen the clips and would coordinate with the provincial monk chief to investigate it.

The face of the monk was clearly seen and the name of the temple was mentioned in the clips, she said.

As the allegations involved a monk, the office would let a clergy committee investigate the matter, said the acting director.

She insisted the provincial Buddhism office had no authority in this case was awaiting a decision by the clergy, she said.

Reporters go to the Phitsanulok provincial Buddhism office on Thursday after two clips showing the abbot of a temple with a naked man went viral. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)

