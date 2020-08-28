Karen seek rights over land usage

More than 60 people in Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi on Thursday petitioned Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa for the right to manage their own lands in accordance with their traditional culture. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The Karen minority group in Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi on Thursday asked for the right to manage their own lands in accordance with their traditional culture.

More than 60 people petitioned Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa in pursuit of the proposals. They demanded the government declare their rights to be in line with the 2019 National Parks Act and a cabinet pledge to protect them.

They also asked for an extension of their right to use parkland for agricultural use, as well as perform ethnic rituals and other activities which are essential to their culture until park officials find another suitable area that can best accommodate their lifestyle.

They also demanded the right to participate in decision-making through a committee comprising the national park authority and their group. This would determine how their land should be used and how they could benefit from it, while also respecting forest conservation.

Finally, they called on the ministry to stop park officials prosecuting them or halting their activities, claiming their group should first have the right to investigate convictions and penalties.

The Karen people lived in Kaeng Krachan National Park for more than 100 years before it was declared state property, since when they have been unfairly charged with encroachment, they say.

They are also aggrieved that when they asked the park chief to return their land, he allocated them a different area which did not suit their culture and was not suitable for farming.