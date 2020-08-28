Tighter covid-19 precautions for provinces bordering Myanmar

Officials arrest 37 illegal Myanmar migrants in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi early on Friday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

With a new wave of Covid-19 reported in Myanmar, the Interior Ministry has ordered tightened security along the border to prevent illegal immigration, and strict health checks on people arriving through official crossings.

Permanent secretary Chatchai Phromlert said on Friday he orders had been issued to the governors of 10 province bordering Myanmar -- Tak, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Chumphon and Ranong.

A new surge of coronavirus disease 2019 has been reported in Myanmar, where 580 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since Aug 16.

Most cases were in Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal. The state capital, Sittwe, has been locked down, Mr Chatchai said.

Mr Chatchai said officials in the 10 provinces had been ordered to block illegal migration through natural border crossings and enforce disease control measures on visitors at official crossings.