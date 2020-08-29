Long-stay visits possible this winter

Healthcare magnate says up to nine months to be allowed

A chef stands on an empty beach as he waits for the costumers at Koh Chang island in Trat province on July 31. (Reuters photo)

Thailand is finalising a plan that would make it possible for retired, sun-seeking Europeans to spend the upcoming winter months in the country in an effort to save its ailing tourism industry.

Although borders have been closed to most foreigners since late March to fight the pandemic, the government is now planning to grant visas to foreigners who want to stay in Thailand for up to nine months, said Boon Vanasin, chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc, the nation’s third largest private hospital firm, which runs hospitals and retirement homes.

These long-term visitors will begin their stay with a mandatory 14-day quarantine and several virus tests in the tourist hotspot of Phuket. After three weeks on the island and negative test results, they’d be free to travel to other Thai regions, according to Dr Boon, who said he has direct knowledge of the government’s plan and expects the arrivals to begin before winter.

While the government has approved the plan in principle, it’s still finalising measures to reduce the risk of virus infections, deputy Prime Minister's Office spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said.

The opening-up is a lifeline to the devastated tourism and hospitality industry, which is struggling to survive after five months without foreign visitors. Although Thailand has been one of the world’s most successful countries in curbing Covid-19 — it’s not had a locally transmitted case for more than three months — its tourism-reliant economy has been one of the worst-hit globally, projected to shrink by a record of 8.5% this year.

On Saturday, the country reported one imported coronavirus infection.

The move comes as economies dependent on tourism — from Bali in Indonesia to Hawaii in the US — grapple with the pandemic, which has brought global travel to a virtual halt. Re-opening to tourists has led to the resurgence of infection in some places like the Caribbean island of Aruba, and governments are fearful of striking the wrong balance between public health and economic help.

The new plan will make it possible for millions of seniors from European countries like Germany and Sweden, who usually spend their winter months in warmer Mediterranean countries, to consider Thailand instead as it’s safe from infection risk, said Dr Boon.

He said that his company has fielded queries from European retirement communities that could amount to 50,000 senior people making the journey to Thailand for the coming winter. He plans to partner with hotels to provide quarantine facilities and long-term accommodation for senior citizens and other long-stay visitors, who could arrive via chartered flights before winter begins.

Millions of seniors from Europe are likely to be interested due to lower Covid-19 risks, said Dr Boon. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thai Airways International said it would operate at least two such flights a month starting late November to connect Phuket with countries like Denmark, Germany and the UK.

"Many seniors don’t want to spend their time in a cold harsh winter. They want tropical weather," said Dr Boon. Around 90% of Thonburi’s customers before the pandemic were international.

But it’s unclear if the government intends to let so many foreigners in. On Thursday, the deputy army chief said that the country was mulling plans to reopen to long-stay visitors and foreigners who own local property, but this would amount to only "hundreds" of people.

The economy is in desperate need of a boost. Before the pandemic, European tourists would vacation in Phuket and the surrounding areas for between two weeks to two months, said Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association.

More than 6.7 million Europeans visited Thailand in 2019 and contributed 461 billion baht to the Thai economy, according to the government data. They made up about 17% of total foreign visitors and 24% of total foreign spending.

"Phuket’s economy needs foreign demand to bounce back but we also have to balance infection risks and the economy," said Mr Bhummikitti.

The government has been trying to promote domestic tourism with a campaign to foot 40% of travellers’ hotel bills, but local spending alone can’t compensate for a loss of foreigners. In Phuket, foreign visitors accounted for two-thirds of overall tourists but contributed to 90% of its tourism receipts.

"We’ll allow a small number of foreign visitors into the country first to test our system," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday. "We have to do something so that the situation doesn’t get worse with businesses closing down and people losing jobs."