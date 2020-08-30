SRT seeks govt advice

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has asked the Council of State to examine the legality of the SRT's variation order (VO) for changes to the scope of construction contracts for the Bang Sue-Rangsit Red Line electric railway extension.

SRT governor Niruj Maneepun said he is asking the council -- the government's legal advisory body -- for advice on the legality of its VO that issued additional work under the contracts of the Red Line project.

The SRT has issued a VO for Contract No 1, which involves additional civil works for the Bang Sue central station and a maintenance and repair depot, Mr Niruj said. He said the extra construction work will cost about 4.5 billion baht and is already underway.

He said the SRT has also issued a VO for Contract No 2, which involves civil works and rail track construction. It is said that extra work for Contract No 3, which deals with electricity and mechanical systems, should also be considered.

Construction under both contacts have not yet started, he said, noting additional costs are expected to be incurred when construction begins.

"The SRT has asked the Council of State to clarify whether this is legal before it can go ahead with the project," he said.

Previously, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the SRT estimated the building of the Red Line extension in northern Bangkok to be over budget by at least 10.3 billion baht.

He said the cost had blown out because the design did not correspond precisely to the actual cost of construction, and the prices of the three winning contracts were approved above the predicted rate.

The Red Line extension had already exceeded the approved budget of 55 billion baht. Its funding had been revised to be given up to 93 billion baht and will now be pushed up by a further 10.3 billion.

Mr Saksayam said the extension was the fifth and final section of the Red Line, which will run from Taling Chan to Rangsit.

He said the government had a limited budget in the project. The ministry thought it best to adopt a public-private partnership by granting contractors the right to operate trains under a 30-year concessionary deal.