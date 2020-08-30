Missionaries extend helping hand amid downturn in slums of Klong Toey

Catholic mission helps poor in slums of Klong Toey, and even ensures kids get to school

Daily struggle: Weekly visits cheer up Patcharin Waratchananprom.

An inability to walk, leave her bed or raise her children hasn't prevented Patcharin Waratchananprom, a 38-year-old bed-ridden mother of four, from finding happiness.

Despite the downturn brought on by Covid-19, Ms Patcharin has been seen with a smile on her face.

She said she is able to feel happy and grateful because she has received help from the Xaverian mission in the Klong Toey slum community.

She suffers from the autoimmune system disease known as lupus. Ms Patcharin has been confined to her bed for two years yet manages to earn a small income from selling snacks.

She converted her small shack into a little shop selling snacks and things were ticking along until Covid-19 hit early this year when regular custom all but vanished.

Volunteers from the Xaverian mission came to help -- bringing milk, food and even replacing her mattress.

"My husband doesn't live with me, so the missionaries' weekly visit always warms my heart. Whenever I have a problem or when I need someone to take me to the hospital they are there to help," said Ms Patcharin.

The Xaverian Missionary is a Catholic religious institute providing help to destitute people around the world.

In Thailand, the institute has opened centres in Bangkok and Tak, on the northern border with Myanmar.

In Thailand, there are seven Catholic priests -- three of whom have been working in the Klong Toey centre and the others in Tak with Karen refugees.

In Bangkok, they opened an office in Klong Toey community so they could get closer to locals.

The priests are fluent in Thai and understand the local culture, according to Father Alessandro Brai, a Xaverian missionary.

The vast majority of their work consists of visiting people in the slum to talk to them about their needs and offer help. They pay particular attention to the sick, the poor and other vulnerable groups such as children.

These missionaries also take children to safe places elsewhere, should their families no longer be able to provide proper care.

"We also help schools in the slum area, mainly the Catholic ones. Since we started our mission we have also sent 43 children to state childcare centres because we understood that they were in a dangerous situation or their family couldn't take care of them," Father Brai told the Bangkok Post.

"We have had many experiences which give us reason for cheer. For instance, we were able to help a little child whose mother was a drug addict and who couldn't get help from other family members. After one year we managed to get him to a centre. Now he is doing well and he is in good health.

"Children should always be happy and have an education but sometimes this is not possible in slums. However, when we are able to help them to get a proper life, that's a source of happiness for us," said Father Brai.

One school receiving help is Samakee Songkraw School, a Catholic school in the district. Sudaporn Pongpisanu, the principal, said the missionaries help reduce the school's workload.

"I feel incredibly pleased with the support that the missionaries give us. For instance, every day they help us to pick up kids who don't want to go to school.

"They also help us find poor children in the slum and they talk their parents into bringing them to study here.

"They have brought more than 30 students to us and followed them until they finished secondary school," she said.

Kritsana Footon, a 12-year-old student, said attending school ensures her hope for a better future.

She said she is fond of learning English and thankful to the Xaverian Missionaries for helping her.