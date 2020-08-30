Most people concerned about political conflicts: Suan Dusit Poll

Most people are concerned about the ongoing political conflicts, followed by the argument over a planned purchase of two submarines, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on Aug 25-28 on 1,727 people throughout the country to gauge their concerns over the current "political, economic and social" conditions.

The respondents were allowed to give more than one answer to every question.

Regarding the "political condition", 75% of the respondents said they were concerned over the ongoing political conflicts; 66.24% submarine purchase; 59.81% intimidation of the people; 58.89% political rallies; and, 54.37% constitutional amendment.

On the "economic condition", 80.78% said they were concerned about debts; 76.78% high prices of goods; 74.64% unemployment; 67.52% export slump; and, 67.34% livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the "social condition", 83.56% worried about corruption; 64.14% health and hygiene as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic; 62.02% bullying in society; 61.96% injustice in the justice system (particularly over the Red Bull scion's hit-and-run case; and, 55.88% flooding.



