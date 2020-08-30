Political conflict, submarines top people's worries: Poll

The biggest causes of worry for the general population are ongoing political conflicts and the planned purchase of two submarines, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on Aug 25-28 on 1,727 people throughout the country to gauge their concerns over current "political, economic and social" conditions.

The respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer to every question.

Regarding "political conditions", 75% of the respondents said they were concerned over the ongoing political conflicts; 66.24% the submarine purchase; 59.81% intimidation of the people; 58.89% political rallies; and 54.37% a constitutional amendment.

On "economic conditions", 80.78% said they were concerned about debt; 76.78% high prices of goods; 74.64% unemployment; 67.52% the export slump; and 67.34% their livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On "social conditions", 83.56% worried about corruption; 64.14% health and hygiene as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic; 62.02% bullying in society; 61.96% injustice in the justice system (particularly over the Red Bull scion's hit-and-run case); and 55.88% flooding.



