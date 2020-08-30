No new Covid-19 cases Sunday

Red Cross youth volunteers offer basic physical checkups to people in Phaya Thai district, Bangkok, on Saturday as the country logs no new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

No cases of the novel coronavirus were reported over the past 24 hours in Thailand, the government said.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported on Sunday that no cases of Covid-19 were found in people arriving in the country, along with no locally transmitted infections, leaving total confirmed cases at 3,411.

Of the accumulated cases, 3,252 -- 95.34% -- recovered while 101 patients remained in hospitals.

The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2, making the current death rate among Covid-19 patients in Thailand at 1.70%.

So far, the country has logged 2,444 locally transmitted infections and 474 cases detected in quarantine facilities.

The majority of confirmed cases -- 1,839 -- were recorded in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, followed by 744 in the South, 621 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 256,647 over the past 24 hours to 25.16 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 5,444 to 846,734.

The United States had the most cases at 6.14 million, up by 42,843. Brazil came second with 3.85 million cases, up by 34,360. India ranked third with 3.54 million cases, up by 78,472.